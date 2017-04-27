Apr 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/51 6.190/6.150 0.25
19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.320/6.270 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.18/22 6.527/6.483 0.96
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.21/26 6.648/6.622 2.10
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.12/17 6.776/6.758 3.12
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.02/09 6.912/6.892 3.96
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.53/60 7.031/7.015 5.26
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.67/75 6.909/6.892 5.64
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.22/33 7.061/7.040 6.63
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.14/17 7.199/7.194 8.08
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.61/64 7.026/7.022 8.71
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.11/14 6.952/6.948 9.36
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.56/70 7.451/7.433 11.10
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.00/10 7.334/7.321 11.90
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.08/15 7.240/7.232 13.03
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.06/18 7.517/7.504 13.43
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.12/42 7.583/7.550 14.80
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/30 7.414/7.369 18.37
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.90/18 7.657/7.634 24.63
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.18/39 7.555/7.536 29.45
