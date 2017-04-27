Apr 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/50 6.230/6.170 0.25
19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/11 6.300/6.250 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.15/24 6.559/6.461 0.96
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.20/26 6.653/6.622 2.10
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.15/16 6.765/6.762 3.12
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.01/05 6.915/6.904 3.96
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.54/60 7.029/7.015 5.26
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.70/80 6.903/6.881 5.64
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.27/30 7.052/7.046 6.63
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.17/21 7.194/7.188 8.08
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.67/69 7.017/7.014 8.71
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.16/17 6.945/6.943 9.36
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/69 7.446/7.435 11.10
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.05/15 7.327/7.315 11.90
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.08/09 7.240/7.239 13.03
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.03/18 7.521/7.504 13.43
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.12/42 7.583/7.550 14.80
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/30 7.399/7.369 18.37
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.90/20 7.657/7.632 24.63
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.18/39 7.555/7.536 29.45
