Apr 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.200/6.150 0.25 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/18 6.300/6.240 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.15/24 6.544/6.445 0.95 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.20/30 6.650/6.598 2.10 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.15/16 6.761/6.757 3.11 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.05/08 6.901/6.892 3.95 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.54/64 7.027/7.004 5.26 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.74/86 6.894/6.868 5.64 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.26/33 7.053/7.040 6.63 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.15/22 7.197/7.186 8.08 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.65/67 7.019/7.016 8.70 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.22/24 6.936/6.933 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.55/80 7.452/7.420 11.09 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.05/15 7.327/7.315 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.06/13 7.243/7.234 13.03 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.07/19 7.515/7.502 13.42 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.16/41 7.578/7.551 14.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.05/27 7.394/7.372 18.36 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.95/25 7.652/7.628 24.62 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.18/39 7.555/7.536 29.45