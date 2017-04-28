Apr 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.200/6.180 0.25
19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/17 6.290/6.260 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.07/16 6.632/6.533 0.95
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.18/25 6.660/6.624 2.10
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.07/09 6.789/6.782 3.11
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.95/99 6.930/6.918 3.95
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.42/55 7.054/7.025 5.26
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.60/65 6.924/6.914 5.64
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.12/14 7.079/7.075 6.63
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.06/11 7.212/7.203 8.08
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.51/53 7.041/7.038 8.70
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.03/05 6.964/6.961 9.36
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.56/67 7.450/7.436 11.09
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.80/00 7.359/7.333 11.89
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.82/84 7.271/7.269 13.03
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.98/05 7.525/7.517 13.42
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.05/20 7.590/7.574 14.80
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/25 7.409/7.373 18.36
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.85/98 7.661/7.650 24.62
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.10/35 7.473/7.451 29.45
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)