Apr 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.200/6.180 0.25 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/17 6.290/6.260 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.07/16 6.632/6.533 0.95 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.18/25 6.660/6.624 2.10 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.07/09 6.789/6.782 3.11 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.95/99 6.930/6.918 3.95 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.42/55 7.054/7.025 5.26 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.60/65 6.924/6.914 5.64 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.12/14 7.079/7.075 6.63 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.06/11 7.212/7.203 8.08 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.51/53 7.041/7.038 8.70 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.03/05 6.964/6.961 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.56/67 7.450/7.436 11.09 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.80/00 7.359/7.333 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.82/84 7.271/7.269 13.03 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.98/05 7.525/7.517 13.42 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.05/20 7.590/7.574 14.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/25 7.409/7.373 18.36 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.85/98 7.661/7.650 24.62 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.10/35 7.473/7.451 29.45 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)