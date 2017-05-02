May 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.200/6.150 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 6.280/6.240 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.05/15 6.650/6.540 0.94 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.18/23 6.660/6.634 2.09 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.00/12 6.813/6.770 3.10 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.85/97 6.958/6.924 3.94 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.40/55 7.058/7.024 5.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.53/60 6.940/6.925 5.63 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.98/05 7.105/7.092 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.88/93 7.241/7.233 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.39/42 7.059/7.054 8.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 99.87/89 6.987/6.984 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.45/48 7.464/7.460 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.50/97 7.397/7.337 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.60/66 7.297/7.290 13.02 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.78/85 7.547/7.539 13.41 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.85/00 7.612/7.595 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/10 7.399/7.389 18.35 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/78 7.677/7.666 24.61 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/40 7.460/7.447 29.44 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)