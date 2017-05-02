May 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.210/6.170 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/19 6.270/6.250 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.17/20 6.518/6.484 0.94 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.15/21 6.675/6.644 2.09 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.02/07 6.806/6.788 3.10 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.84/94 6.961/6.932 3.94 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.30/42 7.081/7.054 5.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.53/57 6.940/6.931 5.63 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.95/98 7.111/7.105 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.80/84 7.254/7.247 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.32/34 7.070/7.067 8.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 99.84/88 6.992/6.986 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.20/45 7.496/7.464 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.42/50 7.407/7.397 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.53/60 7.305/7.297 13.02 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.74/81 7.551/7.543 13.41 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.85/00 7.612/7.595 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/00 7.409/7.399 18.35 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/78 7.677/7.666 24.61 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/40 7.460/7.447 29.44 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)