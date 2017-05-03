May 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.240/6.190 0.23 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/20 6.300/6.260 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.12/20 6.569/6.480 0.94 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.15/22 6.675/6.638 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.07/09 6.787/6.780 3.10 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.95/99 6.929/6.917 3.94 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.38/41 7.062/7.055 5.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.67/72 6.909/6.898 5.63 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.06/08 7.090/7.086 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.94/98 7.231/7.225 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.48/52 7.045/7.039 8.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.09/12 6.955/6.950 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.45/55 7.464/7.451 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.55/57 7.390/7.388 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.72/78 7.283/7.276 13.02 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.78/93 7.547/7.530 13.41 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.60/00 7.530/7.487 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.98/09 7.401/7.390 18.35 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.16/33 7.635/7.621 24.61 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/20 7.482/7.464 29.44 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)