May 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.250/6.200 0.25 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.93/96 6.380/6.320 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.18/22 6.498/6.454 0.94 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.22/27 6.638/6.612 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.06/17 6.789/6.750 3.10 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.96/00 6.925/6.914 3.94 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.32/40 7.075/7.057 5.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.65/75 6.914/6.892 5.63 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.02/05 7.097/7.092 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.91/97 7.236/7.226 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.48/52 7.045/7.039 8.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.01/02 6.967/6.965 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.40/50 7.470/7.458 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.45/55 7.403/7.390 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.70/76 7.285/7.278 13.01 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.72/92 7.553/7.531 13.41 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.60/00 7.530/7.487 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.99/05 7.400/7.393 18.35 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.16/33 7.635/7.621 24.61 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/20 7.482/7.464 29.43 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)