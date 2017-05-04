May 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/49 6.240/6.210 0.25 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/95 6.360/6.350 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.16/22 6.521/6.454 0.94 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.23/27 6.633/6.612 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.08/10 6.782/6.775 3.10 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 102.96/98 6.925/6.919 3.94 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.36/41 7.066/7.055 5.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.60/69 6.925/6.905 5.63 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.01/02 7.099/7.097 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.89/93 7.239/7.233 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.39/40 7.059/7.057 8.69 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 99.98/00 6.971/6.968 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.40/52 7.470/7.455 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.46/47 7.401/7.400 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.66/69 7.290/7.286 13.01 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.60/94 7.566/7.529 13.41 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.60/00 7.530/7.487 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.95/05 7.404/7.393 18.35 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.16/33 7.635/7.621 24.61 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.80/10 7.500/7.473 29.43 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)