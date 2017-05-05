May 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.250/6.220 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.370/6.330 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.18/21 6.486/6.453 0.93 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.28/34 6.604/6.573 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.18/25 6.744/6.719 3.09 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.10/14 6.883/6.871 3.93 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.45/49 7.045/7.036 5.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.77/87 6.888/6.866 5.62 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.14/18 7.074/7.067 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.08/12 7.208/7.201 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.65/68 7.019/7.014 8.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.20/21 6.938/6.937 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.58/62 7.447/7.442 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.58/65 7.386/7.377 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.84/87 7.269/7.265 13.01 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.75/00 7.549/7.522 13.40 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/95 7.519/7.492 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/05 7.398/7.393 18.34 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.23/37 7.629/7.618 24.60 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.90/10 7.491/7.473 29.43 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)