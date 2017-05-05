May 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.280/6.220 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/01 6.380/6.320 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.17/21 6.497/6.453 0.93 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/34 6.594/6.573 2.08 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.20/23 6.736/6.726 3.09 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.06/12 6.894/6.877 3.93 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.45/50 7.045/7.033 5.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.72/74 6.899/6.894 5.62 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.12/16 7.078/7.071 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.07/12 7.210/7.201 8.06 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.62/63 7.023/7.022 8.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.17/19 6.943/6.940 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/65 7.457/7.438 11.08 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.58/60 7.386/7.384 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.84/87 7.269/7.265 13.01 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.75/00 7.549/7.522 13.40 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/95 7.519/7.492 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.95/00 7.404/7.398 18.34 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.23/37 7.629/7.618 24.60 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.80/00 7.500/7.482 29.43 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)