May 8 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.250/6.230 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.380/6.340 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.19/22 6.471/6.437 0.93 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/34 6.593/6.572 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/29 6.707/6.703 3.09 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.06/15 6.894/6.868 3.93 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.40/47 7.055/7.040 5.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.75/81 6.892/6.879 5.61 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.23/24 7.057/7.055 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.21/23 7.187/7.183 8.05 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.72/74 7.008/7.005 8.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.26/28 6.930/6.927 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/68 7.444/7.434 11.07 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.66/72 7.376/7.368 11.87 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.96/00 7.254/7.250 13.00 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.80/10 7.543/7.510 13.39 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.69/87 7.520/7.501 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.95/98 7.404/7.400 18.34 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.22/59 7.630/7.600 24.59 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/15 7.482/7.469 29.42