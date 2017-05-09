May 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.270/6.220 0.23 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.380/6.330 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.19/23 6.462/6.417 0.92 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/35 6.592/6.566 2.07 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.20/23 6.733/6.722 3.08 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.00/10 6.910/6.881 3.92 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.35/47 7.066/7.039 5.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.71/80 6.901/6.881 5.61 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.15/19 7.072/7.064 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.14/17 7.198/7.193 8.04 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.68/70 7.014/7.011 8.67 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.16/18 6.944/6.941 9.33 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/70 7.444/7.431 11.06 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.66/80 7.376/7.358 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.86/90 7.266/7.261 13.00 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.80/10 7.543/7.510 13.39 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.69/87 7.520/7.500 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/00 7.424/7.398 18.33 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.19/50 7.633/7.607 24.59 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.90/10 7.491/7.473 29.42 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)