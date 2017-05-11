May 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.290/6.250 0.25 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.360/6.320 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.19/24 6.458/6.402 0.92 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.28/33 6.602/6.575 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.19/22 6.735/6.725 3.08 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.08/10 6.886/6.880 3.92 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.38/46 7.059/7.041 5.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.65/74 6.914/6.895 5.61 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.20/23 7.063/7.057 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.16/20 7.195/7.188 8.04 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.73/76 7.006/7.002 8.67 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.26/27 6.930/6.928 9.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/67 7.457/7.435 11.06 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.75/78 7.364/7.361 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.93/97 7.258/7.253 12.99 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.85/10 7.537/7.510 13.39 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.72/89 7.516/7.498 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.91/95 7.407/7.404 18.33 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/50 7.628/7.607 24.59 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.95/09 7.486/7.474 29.41 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)