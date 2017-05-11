May 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.290/6.250 0.25 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/07 6.360/6.330 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.19/24 6.458/6.402 0.92 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.23/27 6.628/6.607 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.16/18 6.746/6.739 3.08 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.05/08 6.895/6.886 3.92 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.40/43 7.054/7.047 5.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.66/72 6.912/6.899 5.61 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.12/14 7.078/7.074 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.12/13 7.201/7.200 8.04 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.66/67 7.017/7.015 8.67 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.17/18 6.943/6.941 9.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.53/58 7.453/7.446 11.06 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.70/76 7.371/7.363 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.82/85 7.271/7.267 12.99 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.50/81 7.576/7.542 13.39 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.72/89 7.516/7.498 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.91/95 7.407/7.404 18.33 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.15/40 7.636/7.615 24.59 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.01/07 7.481/7.476 29.41 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)