May 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/54 6.310/6.240 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/13 6.380/6.310 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.19/21 6.445/6.422 0.91 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.24/29 6.620/6.594 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.17/19 6.739/6.732 3.08 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.05/14 6.893/6.867 3.91 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.42/48 7.048/7.035 5.22 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.70/77 6.904/6.888 5.60 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.19/25 7.064/7.053 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.20/24 7.188/7.181 8.04 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.70/74 7.010/7.004 8.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.22/23 6.936/6.934 9.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/70 7.456/7.431 11.06 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.71/79 7.369/7.359 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.90/00 7.261/7.249 12.99 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.50/81 7.575/7.541 13.38 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.71/87 7.517/7.500 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/98 7.413/7.400 18.33 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.23/36 7.629/7.619 24.58 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.05/09 7.478/7.474 29.41 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)