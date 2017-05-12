May 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.300/6.280 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/12 6.360/6.320 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.17/22 6.468/6.411 0.91 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.28/35 6.599/6.563 2.06 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.21/22 6.725/6.721 3.08 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.13/17 6.870/6.858 3.91 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.50/60 7.030/7.008 5.22 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.84/89 6.873/6.862 5.60 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.38/40 7.028/7.024 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.27/32 7.176/7.168 8.04 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.77/82 7.000/6.992 8.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.39/43 6.910/6.905 9.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/80 7.444/7.418 11.06 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.00/05 7.333/7.326 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.02/08 7.247/7.240 12.99 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.49/80 7.576/7.542 13.38 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/86 7.518/7.501 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.87/92 7.411/7.406 18.33 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.22/35 7.630/7.619 24.58 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.07/09 7.476/7.474 29.41 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)