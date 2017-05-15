May 15 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.250 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/15 6.360/6.310 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.17/21 6.464/6.418 0.91 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.32/42 6.578/6.525 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.31/37 6.688/6.667 3.07 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.25/40 6.834/6.791 3.91 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.68/80 6.989/6.962 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/20 6.827/6.794 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.64/67 6.979/6.973 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.61/63 7.121/7.118 8.03 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.14/17 6.943/6.939 8.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.82/85 6.847/6.843 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.00/28 7.393/7.357 11.05 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.45/58 7.276/7.260 11.85 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.66/70 7.172/7.167 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.96/21 7.524/7.497 13.38 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.14/36 7.471/7.447 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/04 7.409/7.394 18.32 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.41/66 7.614/7.594 24.58 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.61/75 7.429/7.416 29.40 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)