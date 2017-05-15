May 15 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/54 6.290/6.270 0.24 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/15 6.350/6.310 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.20/24 6.429/6.384 0.91 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.34/37 6.567/6.551 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.37/38 6.667/6.663 3.07 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.29/32 6.823/6.814 3.91 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.75/80 6.973/6.962 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.16/23 6.803/6.788 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.75/78 6.958/6.953 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.70/72 7.107/7.103 8.03 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.25/26 6.927/6.925 8.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.09/10 6.808/6.806 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.20/25 7.367/7.361 11.05 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.62/64 7.255/7.252 11.85 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.76/79 7.160/7.157 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.98/26 7.522/7.491 13.38 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.14/36 7.471/7.447 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/04 7.398/7.394 18.32 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.41/66 7.614/7.594 24.58 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.65/90 7.425/7.403 29.40 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)