May 16 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.300/6.260 0.23 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/17 6.350/6.300 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.20/24 6.425/6.379 0.90 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/35 6.587/6.561 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/37 6.708/6.666 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.25/27 6.833/6.828 3.90 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.75/80 6.973/6.962 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.01/15 6.836/6.806 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.59/68 6.988/6.971 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.48/52 7.142/7.136 8.03 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.99/04 6.966/6.958 8.65 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.89/91 6.837/6.834 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.93/07 7.401/7.384 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.15/40 7.314/7.282 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.42/50 7.200/7.190 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.88/16 7.533/7.502 13.37 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.91/16 7.496/7.469 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/94 7.413/7.404 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.31/56 7.622/7.602 24.57 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/90 7.421/7.403 29.40 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)