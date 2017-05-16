May 16 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.290/6.250 0.23 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/16 6.360/6.320 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.20/24 6.425/6.379 0.90 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.26/33 6.609/6.572 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/29 6.708/6.694 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.22/28 6.842/6.825 3.90 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.62/63 7.002/7.000 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.03/18 6.832/6.799 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.54/59 6.998/6.988 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.43/50 7.150/7.139 8.03 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.89/92 6.981/6.977 8.65 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.88/91 6.839/6.834 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.87/97 7.409/7.396 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.30/37 7.295/7.286 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.30/40 7.214/7.202 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.88/16 7.533/7.502 13.37 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.91/16 7.496/7.469 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.68/93 7.431/7.405 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.31/56 7.622/7.602 24.57 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.65/80 7.425/7.412 29.40 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)