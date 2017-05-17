May 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.310/6.250 0.23 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/17 6.390/6.320 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.20/24 6.421/6.374 0.90 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/35 6.587/6.560 2.04 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.29/33 6.693/6.679 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.22/28 6.842/6.824 3.90 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.61/64 7.004/6.997 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.02/10 6.834/6.816 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.47/52 7.011/7.001 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.43/44 7.150/7.149 8.02 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.85/92 6.987/6.977 8.65 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.86/89 6.841/6.837 9.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.90/04 7.405/7.387 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.25/50 7.301/7.270 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.29/31 7.215/7.213 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.84/08 7.537/7.511 13.37 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/83 7.518/7.504 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.76/90 7.423/7.409 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.26/48 7.627/7.609 24.57 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/80 7.421/7.412 29.40 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)