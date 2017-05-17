May 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.270 0.23 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/17 6.370/6.330 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.13/17 6.501/6.455 0.90 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/34 6.587/6.566 2.04 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/31 6.689/6.686 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.21/31 6.845/6.815 3.90 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.62/65 7.002/6.995 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.00/07 6.838/6.823 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.48/55 7.009/6.996 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.43/47 7.150/7.144 8.02 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.86/91 6.986/6.978 8.65 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.84/86 6.844/6.841 9.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.97/05 7.396/7.386 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.32/40 7.292/7.282 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.44/50 7.197/7.190 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.84/08 7.537/7.511 13.37 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/83 7.518/7.504 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/95 7.418/7.403 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.26/48 7.627/7.609 24.57 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/80 7.421/7.412 29.40 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)