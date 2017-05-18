May 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/49 6.310/6.240 0.25 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/93 6.420/6.380 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.16/21 6.462/6.405 0.90 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.28/34 6.596/6.565 2.04 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/31 6.695/6.685 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.24/28 6.835/6.824 3.90 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.63/67 6.999/6.990 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/07 6.849/6.823 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.42/51 7.020/7.003 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.31/42 7.170/7.152 8.02 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.74/80 7.004/6.995 8.65 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.79/83 6.852/6.846 9.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.00/15 7.392/7.373 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.50/55 7.269/7.263 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.76/78 7.160/7.157 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.87/09 7.534/7.510 13.37 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.75/87 7.513/7.500 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.88/95 7.411/7.403 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.31/49 7.622/7.608 24.57 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.00/25 7.395/7.373 29.39 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)