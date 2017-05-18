May 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.280/6.240 0.25 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/92 6.420/6.400 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/15 6.520/6.474 0.90 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/34 6.586/6.565 2.04 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.29/32 6.692/6.681 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.25/30 6.832/6.818 3.90 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.65/68 6.995/6.988 5.21 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.00/07 6.838/6.823 5.59 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.48/52 7.009/7.001 6.58 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.41/43 7.153/7.150 8.02 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.74/76 7.004/7.001 8.65 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.85/87 6.843/6.840 9.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.10/20 7.380/7.367 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.57/65 7.261/7.251 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.86/90 7.148/7.143 12.98 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.15/40 7.503/7.476 13.37 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.63/95 7.526/7.491 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/81 7.424/7.418 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/60 7.627/7.599 24.57 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.95/18 7.399/7.379 29.39 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)