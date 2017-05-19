May 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/54 6.300/6.230 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.400/6.370 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.12/17 6.496/6.438 0.89 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/35 6.584/6.557 2.04 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/34 6.703/6.670 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.18/32 6.851/6.810 3.89 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.63/69 6.998/6.984 5.20 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.98/08 6.843/6.821 5.58 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.36/44 7.031/7.016 6.57 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.33/40 7.166/7.155 8.02 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.65/72 7.017/7.007 8.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.72/74 6.862/6.859 9.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.01/25 7.391/7.360 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.52/60 7.267/7.257 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.87/89 7.147/7.144 12.97 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.15/40 7.502/7.475 13.36 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.63/95 7.525/7.491 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.70/90 7.429/7.408 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/60 7.627/7.599 24.56 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.00/30 7.395/7.369 29.39 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)