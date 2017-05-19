May 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/54 6.300/6.230 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.410/6.370 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.12/17 6.496/6.438 0.89 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.30/34 6.584/6.563 2.04 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/37 6.685/6.660 3.06 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.28/30 6.821/6.816 3.89 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.55/62 7.016/7.000 5.20 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/00 6.849/6.838 5.58 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.41/45 7.021/7.014 6.57 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.30/40 7.171/7.155 8.02 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.59/62 7.026/7.022 8.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.74/76 6.859/6.856 9.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.10/21 7.379/7.365 11.04 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.54/60 7.264/7.257 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.94/00 7.139/7.131 12.97 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/38 7.519/7.477 13.36 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.44/80 7.546/7.507 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.50/79 7.449/7.419 18.31 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.05/55 7.644/7.603 24.56 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.68/03 7.422/7.392 29.39 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)