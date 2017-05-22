May 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.280/6.230 0.24
16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/00 6.410/6.370 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/18 6.503/6.422 0.89
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.34/43 6.562/6.514 2.03
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.35/38 6.666/6.655 3.05
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.34/39 6.803/6.789 3.89
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.63/73 6.997/6.975 5.19
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.00/13 6.838/6.810 5.58
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.64/68 6.978/6.970 6.56
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.60/67 7.122/7.111 8.01
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.03/06 6.959/6.955 8.64
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.05/06 6.813/6.812 9.29
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.25/53 7.360/7.325 11.03
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.08/15 7.197/7.188 11.83
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.49/51 7.075/7.072 12.96
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.20/39 7.497/7.476 13.36
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.75/98 7.512/7.488 14.73
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/94 7.408/7.404 18.30
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.43/78 7.613/7.584 24.56
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.00/15 7.394/7.382 29.38
