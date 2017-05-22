May 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.250/6.220 0.24
16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/99 6.400/6.390 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/14 6.515/6.468 0.89
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.35/44 6.556/6.509 2.03
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.38/39 6.655/6.651 3.05
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.38/40 6.792/6.786 3.89
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.75/84 6.970/6.950 5.19
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.09/11 6.819/6.814 5.58
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.74/78 6.959/6.951 6.56
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.71/79 7.104/7.091 8.01
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.16/22 6.939/6.930 8.64
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.33/35 6.773/6.770 9.29
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.45/55 7.335/7.322 11.03
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.20/27 7.182/7.173 11.83
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.66/70 7.055/7.050 12.96
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.62/81 7.451/7.430 13.36
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.12/25 7.472/7.458 14.73
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.05/08 7.393/7.390 18.30
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.70/00 7.590/7.566 24.56
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.30/60 7.369/7.343 29.38
