May 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.250/6.220 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/99 6.400/6.390 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/14 6.515/6.468 0.89 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.35/44 6.556/6.509 2.03 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.38/39 6.655/6.651 3.05 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.38/40 6.792/6.786 3.89 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.75/84 6.970/6.950 5.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.09/11 6.819/6.814 5.58 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.74/78 6.959/6.951 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.71/79 7.104/7.091 8.01 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.16/22 6.939/6.930 8.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.33/35 6.773/6.770 9.29 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.45/55 7.335/7.322 11.03 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.20/27 7.182/7.173 11.83 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.66/70 7.055/7.050 12.96 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.62/81 7.451/7.430 13.36 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.12/25 7.472/7.458 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.05/08 7.393/7.390 18.30 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.70/00 7.590/7.566 24.56 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.30/60 7.369/7.343 29.38 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)