May 23 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/57 6.300/6.250 0.23 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/03 6.400/6.350 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.13/17 6.476/6.429 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.34/41 6.561/6.524 2.03 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.35/41 6.665/6.643 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.37/42 6.794/6.779 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.73/92 6.974/6.931 5.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.16/23 6.804/6.788 5.57 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.84/88 6.940/6.932 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.86/90 7.080/7.073 8.01 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.28/33 6.921/6.913 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.36/38 6.768/6.765 9.29 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.73/77 7.299/7.294 11.03 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.35/44 7.163/7.152 11.83 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.75/80 7.044/7.039 12.96 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.71/00 7.441/7.409 13.35 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.18/31 7.466/7.452 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.15/25 7.383/7.373 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.90/25 7.574/7.546 24.55 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/50 7.356/7.351 29.38