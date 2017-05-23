May 23 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1730 IST (1200 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.290/6.260 0.23 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/02 6.400/6.370 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.13/17 6.476/6.429 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.35/44 6.556/6.508 2.03 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.32/41 6.675/6.643 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.25/37 6.829/6.794 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.65/82 6.992/6.954 5.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.00/10 6.839/6.817 5.57 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.66/73 6.974/6.961 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.66/69 7.112/7.107 8.01 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.05/10 6.956/6.948 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.19/24 6.793/6.786 9.29 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.58/64 7.318/7.311 11.03 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.10/20 7.194/7.182 11.83 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.50/60 7.073/7.062 12.96 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.62/95 7.451/7.415 13.35 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.16/36 7.468/7.446 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/10 7.408/7.388 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.90/25 7.574/7.546 24.55 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.38/50 7.362/7.351 29.38 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)