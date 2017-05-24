May 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.250 0.23
16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.400/6.370 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.13/17 6.471/6.424 0.88
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.35/45 6.555/6.502 2.03
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.32/40 6.674/6.645 3.04
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.37/40 6.793/6.785 3.88
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.64/76 6.994/6.967 5.19
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.00/04 6.839/6.830 5.57
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.71/77 6.964/6.953 6.56
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.70/74 7.106/7.099 8.00
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.06/13 6.954/6.944 8.63
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.17/19 6.796/6.793 9.28
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.50/57 7.328/7.319 11.02
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.91/17 7.218/7.186 11.82
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.50/55 7.073/7.067 12.96
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.43/70 7.471/7.442 13.35
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.08/28 7.477/7.455 14.73
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.01/08 7.397/7.390 18.29
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.75/03 7.586/7.564 24.55
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.35/63 7.364/7.340 29.38
