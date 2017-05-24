May 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.310/6.250 0.23 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/03 6.390/6.380 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.13/17 6.471/6.424 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.34/44 6.560/6.507 2.03 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.37/39 6.656/6.649 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.37/42 6.793/6.779 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.64/76 6.994/6.967 5.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.01/05 6.836/6.828 5.57 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.72/76 6.962/6.955 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.69/72 7.107/7.102 8.00 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.05/08 6.956/6.951 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.13/16 6.802/6.797 9.28 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.73/85 7.299/7.284 11.02 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.00/05 7.207/7.200 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.38/50 7.087/7.073 12.96 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.43/70 7.471/7.442 13.35 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.08/28 7.477/7.455 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.05/12 7.393/7.386 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.75/03 7.586/7.564 24.55 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.33/62 7.366/7.341 29.38 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)