May 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.270/6.220 0.25 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/06 6.390/6.360 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.16/19 6.432/6.396 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.37/45 6.544/6.501 2.02 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.32/41 6.673/6.641 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.35/45 6.799/6.769 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.74/92 6.971/6.930 5.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/13 6.828/6.810 5.57 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.75/85 6.957/6.938 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.81/86 7.088/7.080 8.00 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.14/17 6.942/6.938 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.24/25 6.786/6.784 9.28 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.00/05 7.265/7.259 11.02 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.22/25 7.179/7.175 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.61/70 7.060/7.050 12.96 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.60/75 7.452/7.436 13.35 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.24/54 7.459/7.427 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.16/29 7.382/7.369 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.93/26 7.572/7.545 24.55 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/83 7.356/7.323 29.38