May 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.250/6.220 0.25 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.380/6.340 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.16/19 6.432/6.396 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.40/45 6.528/6.501 2.02 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.34/41 6.666/6.641 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.38/42 6.790/6.778 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.84/00 6.948/6.912 5.19 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.07/14 6.823/6.808 5.57 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.82/85 6.943/6.938 6.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.82/88 7.086/7.076 8.00 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.17/19 6.938/6.935 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.21/25 6.790/6.784 9.28 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.06/12 7.258/7.250 11.02 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.24/26 7.177/7.174 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.62/66 7.059/7.055 12.96 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.10/20 7.398/7.387 13.35 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.60/88 7.421/7.391 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.32/40 7.366/7.358 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.20/57 7.550/7.520 24.55 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.46/83 7.355/7.323 29.38