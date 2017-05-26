May 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.250/6.220 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/11 6.390/6.350 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.16/19 6.418/6.382 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.40/45 6.525/6.498 2.02 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.39/43 6.644/6.630 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.39/47 6.785/6.761 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/01 6.945/6.908 5.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.08/15 6.821/6.806 5.56 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.92/97 6.924/6.915 6.55 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.88/95 7.076/7.064 8.00 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.10/14 6.948/6.942 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.22/24 6.788/6.786 9.28 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.10/22 7.252/7.237 11.02 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.36/42 7.162/7.154 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.78/85 7.040/7.032 12.95 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.10/20 7.397/7.387 13.34 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.70/98 7.410/7.380 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.62/80 7.336/7.318 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.85/95 7.497/7.489 24.54 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.26/60 7.286/7.258 29.37 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)