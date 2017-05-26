May 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/54 6.240/6.220 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/11 6.390/6.350 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.13/15 6.454/6.430 0.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.40/45 6.525/6.498 2.02 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.43/45 6.630/6.623 3.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.45/53 6.767/6.744 3.88 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.90/00 6.933/6.911 5.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.08/15 6.821/6.806 5.56 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.00/02 6.909/6.905 6.55 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.85/90 7.081/7.072 8.00 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.10/15 6.948/6.940 8.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.21/22 6.790/6.788 9.28 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.10/20 7.252/7.240 11.02 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.31/36 7.168/7.162 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.67/73 7.053/7.046 12.95 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.10/20 7.397/7.387 13.34 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.67/95 7.413/7.383 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.61/80 7.337/7.318 18.29 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.75/90 7.505/7.493 24.54 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.42/48 7.358/7.353 29.37 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)