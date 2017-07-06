TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/48 6.280/6.270 0.25 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/08 6.320/6.310 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/05 6.428/6.374 0.76 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/60 6.381/6.370 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.51/52 6.546/6.542 2.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.78/80 6.643/6.637 3.76 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.57/65 6.762/6.744 5.07 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.71/75 6.681/6.673 5.45 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.52/54 6.800/6.796 6.44 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.72/75 6.931/6.926 7.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.48/56 6.749/6.737 9.17 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.79/81 6.539/6.536 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.35/47 7.087/7.072 10.91 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.48/50 6.852/6.850 12.47 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.15/21 6.994/6.987 12.84 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.30/70 7.174/7.131 13.41 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.35/70 7.146/7.110 15.14 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.90/10 7.112/7.092 18.18 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.25/66 7.305/7.273 24.43 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.11/25 7.132/7.120 29.26 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)