TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.280/6.260 0.24 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/13 6.340/6.300 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/06 6.386/6.345 0.76 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/62 6.377/6.355 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.52/54 6.538/6.530 2.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/85 6.629/6.620 3.76 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.65/70 6.742/6.731 5.07 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.80/86 6.661/6.648 5.45 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.63/64 6.778/6.776 6.44 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.80/87 6.917/6.906 7.88 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.61/63 6.730/6.727 9.16 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.84/86 6.532/6.529 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.50/54 7.067/7.062 10.90 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.63/64 6.834/6.833 12.47 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.24/30 6.983/6.976 12.84 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.48/50 7.154/7.152 13.41 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.49/56 7.131/7.124 15.14 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.96/09 7.106/7.093 18.17 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.60/85 7.278/7.258 24.43 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.15/35 7.128/7.112 29.26 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)