FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 10, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 10 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  05/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.55/55   6.260/6.250    0.24
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.14/15   6.320/6.310    0.47
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.04/06   6.367/6.339    0.75
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.60/65   6.365/6.337    1.90
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.55/62   6.525/6.499    2.91
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.95/98   6.589/6.580    3.75
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.03/09   6.610/6.597    5.44
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.88/90   6.731/6.727    6.43
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.92/94   6.814/6.811    6.95
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.13/16   6.864/6.859    7.88
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.17/19   6.648/6.645    9.16
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.29/31   6.470/6.468    9.85
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.80/95   7.030/7.011   10.89
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.30/32   6.753/6.751   12.46
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.73/77   6.927/6.922   12.83
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.46/54   7.156/7.147   13.40
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.58/97   7.122/7.082   15.13
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.20/35   7.083/7.068   18.16
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.75/09   7.266/7.240   24.42
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.75/90   7.079/7.067   29.25

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.