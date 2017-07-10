TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 10 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.260/6.250 0.24 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/15 6.320/6.310 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.04/06 6.367/6.339 0.75 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/65 6.365/6.337 1.90 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/62 6.525/6.499 2.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.95/98 6.589/6.580 3.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.03/09 6.610/6.597 5.44 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.88/90 6.731/6.727 6.43 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.92/94 6.814/6.811 6.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.13/16 6.864/6.859 7.88 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.17/19 6.648/6.645 9.16 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.29/31 6.470/6.468 9.85 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.80/95 7.030/7.011 10.89 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.30/32 6.753/6.751 12.46 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.73/77 6.927/6.922 12.83 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.46/54 7.156/7.147 13.40 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.58/97 7.122/7.082 15.13 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.20/35 7.083/7.068 18.16 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.75/09 7.266/7.240 24.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.75/90 7.079/7.067 29.25 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)