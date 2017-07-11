TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.270/6.250 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/16 6.320/6.310 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.417/6.361 0.75 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/63 6.363/6.346 1.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/64 6.523/6.490 2.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.98/03 6.580/6.565 3.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.15/24 6.584/6.564 5.44 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.07/09 6.695/6.691 6.43 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.00/03 6.800/6.794 6.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.17/21 6.857/6.850 7.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.11/13 6.657/6.654 9.15 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.23/24 6.478/6.477 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.80/00 7.029/7.005 10.89 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.22/24 6.763/6.761 12.46 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.62/67 6.939/6.934 12.83 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.35/45 7.167/7.156 13.40 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.59/82 7.121/7.097 15.13 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.15/30 7.088/7.073 18.16 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.85/28 7.258/7.225 24.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.81/94 7.074/7.064 29.25 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)