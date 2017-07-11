TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.240/6.210 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/16 6.320/6.310 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/05 6.389/6.348 0.75 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/63 6.363/6.346 1.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.56/60 6.520/6.505 2.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.01/04 6.570/6.562 3.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.20/22 6.573/6.568 5.44 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.99/00 6.710/6.708 6.43 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.96/99 6.807/6.801 6.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.08/10 6.871/6.868 7.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.03/07 6.668/6.662 9.15 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.17/19 6.487/6.484 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.70/95 7.042/7.011 10.89 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.14/15 6.773/6.771 12.46 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.47/53 6.957/6.950 12.83 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.25/45 7.178/7.156 13.40 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/80 7.130/7.099 15.13 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.05/24 7.097/7.079 18.16 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.85/28 7.258/7.225 24.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.57/78 7.094/7.077 29.25 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)