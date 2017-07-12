TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.240/6.220 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 6.320/6.290 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/05 6.384/6.342 0.75 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/73 6.345/6.289 1.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.57/63 6.514/6.492 2.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.01/05 6.570/6.558 3.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.25/27 6.561/6.557 5.44 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.10/14 6.688/6.681 6.43 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.07/10 6.787/6.781 6.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.25/27 6.844/6.840 7.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.15/16 6.651/6.649 9.15 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.40/41 6.455/6.454 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.75/10 7.035/6.992 10.89 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.36/37 6.746/6.745 12.46 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.60/64 6.942/6.937 12.83 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.40/50 7.161/7.151 13.40 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.75/90 7.104/7.089 15.13 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.00/35 7.102/7.068 18.16 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.85/28 7.258/7.225 24.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.70/90 7.083/7.067 29.24 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)