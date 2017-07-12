FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
July 12, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  05/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.240/6.210    0.23
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.17/19   6.320/6.280    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  100.98/05   6.439/6.342    0.75
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.65/70   6.334/6.306    1.89
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.57/59   6.514/6.507    2.91
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.98/01   6.579/6.570    3.75
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.22/25   6.568/6.561    5.44
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.01/10   6.706/6.688    6.43
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.97/03   6.805/6.794    6.94
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.15/17   6.860/6.857    7.87
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.06/09   6.664/6.660    9.15
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.36/37   6.460/6.459    9.84
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.53/81   7.063/7.028   10.89
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.26/29   6.758/6.755   12.46
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.47/52   6.957/6.951   12.83
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.30/50   7.172/7.151   13.40
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.50/89   7.130/7.090   15.13
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.00/25   7.102/7.078   18.16
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.85/28   7.258/7.225   24.42
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.65/85   7.087/7.071   29.24

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

