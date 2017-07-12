TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.240/6.210 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 6.320/6.280 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 100.98/05 6.439/6.342 0.75 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.334/6.306 1.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.57/59 6.514/6.507 2.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.98/01 6.579/6.570 3.75 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.22/25 6.568/6.561 5.44 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.01/10 6.706/6.688 6.43 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.97/03 6.805/6.794 6.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.15/17 6.860/6.857 7.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.06/09 6.664/6.660 9.15 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.36/37 6.460/6.459 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.53/81 7.063/7.028 10.89 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.26/29 6.758/6.755 12.46 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.47/52 6.957/6.951 12.83 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.30/50 7.172/7.151 13.40 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/89 7.130/7.090 15.13 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.00/25 7.102/7.078 18.16 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.85/28 7.258/7.225 24.42 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.65/85 7.087/7.071 29.24 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)