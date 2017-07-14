TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/57 6.200/6.100 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.300/6.260 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 100.98/04 6.419/6.335 0.74 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/69 6.340/6.306 1.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/67 6.478/6.471 2.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.04/07 6.558/6.549 3.74 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.25/29 6.561/6.552 5.43 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.05/10 6.696/6.687 6.42 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.02/08 6.795/6.784 6.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.15/26 6.859/6.841 7.86 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.02/06 6.669/6.664 9.14 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.28/29 6.471/6.470 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.65/85 7.047/7.022 10.88 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.23/25 6.762/6.759 12.45 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.35/43 6.970/6.961 12.82 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.45/62 7.155/7.137 13.39 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.78/10 7.101/7.068 15.12 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.95/35 7.107/7.068 18.15 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.88/27 7.255/7.225 24.41 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.55/88 7.095/7.069 29.24 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)