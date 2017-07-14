FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 14, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  12/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.55/56   6.180/6.130    0.24
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.02/04   6.290/6.250    0.49
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  100.98/04   6.419/6.335    0.74
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.65/69   6.328/6.306    1.89
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.65/66   6.478/6.474    2.90
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.06/08   6.552/6.546    3.74
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.21/29   6.569/6.552    5.43
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.13/14   6.681/6.680    6.42
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.07/08   6.786/6.784    6.94
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.26/28   6.841/6.838    7.86
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.01/04   6.671/6.667    9.14
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.34/35   6.463/6.462    9.84
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.65/73   7.047/7.037   10.88
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.16/17   6.770/6.769   12.45
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.37/41   6.968/6.963   12.82
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.45/55   7.155/7.145   13.39
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.69/10   7.110/7.068   15.12
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.89/35   7.113/7.068   18.15
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.88/27   7.255/7.225   24.41
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.70/80   7.083/7.075   29.24

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.