TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.150/6.110 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.240/6.200 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/04 6.299/6.255 0.70 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/68 6.308/6.291 1.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.67/75 6.448/6.418 2.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/25 6.513/6.483 3.70 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.33/40 6.541/6.525 5.39 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.14/20 6.674/6.663 6.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.20/24 6.760/6.752 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.30/35 6.831/6.823 7.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.00/04 6.672/6.666 9.10 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.42/43 6.451/6.450 9.79 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.65/75 7.043/7.030 10.84 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.33/34 6.749/6.748 12.41 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.35/44 6.969/6.958 12.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.60/70 7.136/7.126 13.35 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.90/30 7.088/7.046 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.35/65 7.068/7.039 18.11 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.30/50 7.222/7.206 24.37 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.87/95 7.069/7.063 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)