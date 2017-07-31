FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
July 31, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 19 hours ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/58   6.140/6.120    0.24
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.07/08   6.230/6.210    0.49
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.01/04   6.299/6.255    0.70
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.64/67   6.314/6.297    1.84
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.65/69   6.456/6.440    2.86
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.19/20   6.501/6.498    3.70
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.26/29   6.556/6.550    5.39
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.04/08   6.693/6.686    6.38
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.11/14   6.776/6.770    6.89
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.20/21   6.847/6.846    7.82
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.85/93   6.694/6.682    9.10
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.31/32   6.466/6.465    9.79
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.55/61   7.055/7.048   10.84
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.16/18   6.770/6.767   12.41
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.23/30   6.983/6.975   12.78
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.26/70   7.172/7.126   13.35
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.59/68   7.120/7.110   15.08
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.20/50   7.083/7.054   18.11
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.93/06   7.250/7.240   24.37
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.50/90   7.100/7.067   29.19

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

