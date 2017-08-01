FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
August 1, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/60   6.120/6.090    0.24
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.08/10   6.230/6.200    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.02/05   6.279/6.234    0.69
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.59/65   6.342/6.307    1.84
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.67/69   6.446/6.439    2.86
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.22/25   6.491/6.483    3.69
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.32/39   6.543/6.527    5.38
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.18/20   6.666/6.662    6.37
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.26/29   6.748/6.743    6.89
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.33/37   6.826/6.820    7.82
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.99/02   6.673/6.669    9.10
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.48/50   6.443/6.440    9.79
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.60/70   7.049/7.036   10.84
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.38/40   6.743/6.741   12.40
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.37/42   6.966/6.960   12.77
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.69/74   7.126/7.121   13.34
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.83/00   7.095/7.077   15.08
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.20/70   7.083/7.034   18.11
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.20/48   7.229/7.208   24.36
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.96/04   7.062/7.056   29.19

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

