TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.140/6.070 0.23 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/15 6.180/6.120 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.04/06 6.243/6.213 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/68 6.300/6.288 1.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.77/79 6.407/6.399 2.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.25/32 6.482/6.461 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.48/50 6.507/6.503 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.26/35 6.651/6.634 6.37 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.36/41 6.730/6.721 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.50/52 6.798/6.795 7.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.84/91 6.695/6.685 9.09 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.30/33 6.467/6.463 9.79 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.50/65 7.061/7.042 10.83 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.23/25 6.761/6.759 12.40 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.25/47 6.980/6.955 12.77 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.50/65 7.146/7.130 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.80/20 7.098/7.057 15.07 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.35/50 7.068/7.054 18.10 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.00/15 7.245/7.233 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.95/15 7.063/7.047 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)